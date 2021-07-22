Tamannaah Bhatia loves walking barefoot on grass, chasing butterflies

South star Tamannaah Bhatia shared a beautiful video of her dancing and enjoying herself in nature.

“Something as simple as spending time in nature, walking barefoot on grass, chasing butterflies and connecting with Mother Earth can reenergize and reboot oneself. Simple joys of life! What’s yours? Tell me in the comments below,” Tammy captioned the breathtaking Reel.

She added hashtags like #BackToTheRoots #SpendTimeInNature #reenergizeyourself #simplepractice #naturelover #grounding and #selfcare.

“I love to hear music lying on grass. And feel Mother Nature

,” commented her fan on the post. “Long walks on a silent night,” added another fan on the video that has half-a-million likes.

Tammy also penned her thoughts under #TamannaahSpeaks. “Power is not something you’re born with but the day you choose to be powerful is the day you’re truly born,” she wrote.

Earlier, Tammy had revealed her biggest beauty secret — dipping her morning face into ice cold water.

Coming to her work, she has movies such as ‘F3’, ‘Seetimaarr’, ‘Bole Chudiyan’, ‘Maestro’ and ‘Gurthunda Seethakalam’ in her kitty.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

