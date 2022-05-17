Tamil films on Netflix that you can’t miss this summer

By Mitu David Published: Published Date - 05:40 PM, Tue - 17 May 22

From action to drama to romance to comedy, Tamil cinema has always set the standard for incredible entertainment. Now, with Netflix’s subtitles and dubs, don’t let language be a barrier anymore, and stream these films in the language of your choice.

Beast

The latest blockbuster Tamil film, ‘Beast’, is now on Netflix. Starring Vijay and Pooja Hedge in lead roles, the film is sure to keep you hooked as it explores the life of a jaded former intelligence agent who is pulled back into action when an attack at a mall creates a tense hostage situation. Watch the movie unravel through the perfect combination of action and comedy.

Jagame Thandhiram

Catch Dhanush in this blockbuster film that revolves around the story of Suruli, a nomadic gangster who goes to London and gets embroiled in criminal activities. But the stakes get higher when he falls in love and has to choose between good and evil in a war for what one can truly call home.

The film drew an equal share of audience from outside India as it did within the country in its first week. It was also in the Top 10 in 12 countries outside India, and #1 in the Top 10 in 7 countries, including India. ‘Jagame Thandhiram’ is available with Tamil, Hindi and English subtitles and Hindi, English, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada dubs.

Doctor

A military doctor sets out to find his ex-fiancée’s kidnapped niece, but a twist in the story leads him to an even bigger mission. This intriguing Tamil film and entertaining thriller, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, featuring mesmerising music and superb artists, should not be missed.

Annaatthe

‘Annaatthe’ is a touching story about sibling love and how a brother, played by the evergreen superstar Rajinikanth, goes to great lengths to protect and keep his sister safe. Catch this action, drama and comedy packed film that won many hearts and featured in the Top 10 in India for weeks.

Hey Sinamika

Get on an emotional roller coaster with this romantic comedy full of surprises. The story revolves around an unhappy wife Mouna, who plots to divorce her husband by hiring a therapist to woo him. But will it be so easy? Find out what happens to the trio as a relationship navigates through the tests of time.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan

A perfect mix of drama and action, this movie is a representation of what happens when people take justice into their hands. This is a tale revolving around a lawyer who uncovers a ruthless leader’s criminal network that sexually exploits and threatens young women. Watch the story unfold as he embarks on a journey like never before to bring justice for the women caught in the web of criminals.

Navarasa

A nine-part anthology film, helmed by veteran filmmakers Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan, brings to life nine short-films about the nine human emotions. Get immersed in the nine rasas (emotions) with this one-of-a-kind project that brings together many leading icons of the industry. The film featured in the Top 10 in more than 10 countries, including India.

Mandela

Debutante Mandonne Ashwin’s Mandela, featuring Yogi Babu, is a first-rate political satire. A rare unsentimental political drama that feels good and funny. What’s it about – amid a local election with two rivals vying to win by any means necessary, a barber lands in a curiously powerful position as the single deciding vote.

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal

Starring Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Varma, this Tamil film is a wholesome entertainer about two wily online scammers who decide to mend their fraudulent ways after meeting the girls of their dreams. But a deceitful discovery throws their world for a loop. So, sit back and enjoy this romantic thriller as its charming leads keep you at the edge of the seat trying to get their lives back on track. a