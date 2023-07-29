Tamil Nadu: 4 killed in car accident in Cuddalore

Four people died after the car in which they were traveling fell into a roadside ditch near Veppur in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu.

By PTI Published Date - 05:29 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

Cuddalore: Four people died after the car in which they were traveling fell into a roadside ditch near Veppur in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu on Saturday morning, said police.

The accident occurred on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway.

“Ajith along with his wife and child and mother-in-law were traveling from Chennai to Theni when the car suddenly lost control and fell into a roadside ditch near Veppur next to Chepakkam flyover today early morning,” said an official.Â The deceased were from the Antippatti area of â€‹â€‹Theni district. The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead.

The Veppur police have registered a case and started an investigation. The bodies of those who died in the accident have now been shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem.

