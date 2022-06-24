Tamil Nadu cooperative officials all praise Karimnagar DCCB

Karimnagar: The Tamil Nadu state cooperative officials were all praise for the Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) for emerging as a role model in the country for its reforms and path shown to other cooperatives to run successfully with good governance. The Tamil Nadu officials including Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies G Rajendra Prasad and Deputy Registrar P Kandaraja visited the Karimnagar DCCB on Friday for field exposure. They visited the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies in Bejjanki and Manakondur and also visited the DCCB main administrative office and main branch in Karimnagar.

They were exposed to the functioning of the DCCB branches and PACS which were functioning on par with any commercial banks and earning profits. Karimnagar DCCB CEO N Satyanarayana Rao explained how the bank, which was running in losses in the year 2005, had made strides and made profits and emerged as a role model under the leadership of its chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao.

Stating that the bank had completed its centenary celebrations last year, Satyanarayana Rao explained diversification of the PACS into multi-service centres. He also educated about the services being provided to the customers such as housing loans, gold loans, education loans, MSME along with the farm sector. DCO Srimala, DCCB general manager Prabhakar Reddy, PACS development cell resource person G Satyanarayana, TSCAB representatives Brijesh, Rajender Reddy and others were also present.