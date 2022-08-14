Tamil Nadu farm leaders support Telangana farmer-friendly schemes

Hyderabad: Farmer leaders and industrialists from Tamil Nadu appreciated the Telangana government’s policies for agricultural growth, and strongly supported their implementation in other States to improve income levels of farmers.

The numerous schemes being implemented for farmers’ welfare in Telangana have become a topic of discussion at a joint meeting of farmers unions and industry bodies at Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. They urged all the States to emulate the Telangana model to improve farmers’ income.

South Indian Farmers’ Unions Federation president Kotapati Narasimham Naidu informed the gathering about various farmer-friendly initiatives of the Telangana government including construction of irrigation projects, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, purchase of paddy at Minimum Support Price and uninterrupted quality power supply among others in the State. He also explained about efforts of the State government to enable farmers for marketing their produce by cutting down the middlemen.

Tamil Nadu Ministers TM Anbarasan and R Sakkarapani, along with MLA K Sundar, farmers leaders PK Daivasigamanai, AK Babu, and others participated in the meeting. The representatives of various industrial bodies also attended.