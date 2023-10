Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji hospitalised

By PTI Published Date - 09:50 AM, Mon - 9 October 23

Chennai: Arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji was on Monday admitted to a government hospital.

He is currently lodged in the Puzhal prison here, after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering scam.

He was shifted from the prison to the hospital, police sources said without elaborating.