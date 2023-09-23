Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurates football ground

The same turf will also be used for the 2024 Paris Olympics and the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026.

By ANI Updated On - 07:46 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday inaugurated a newly constructed gym and football ground by Chennai Metropolitan Corporation at K P Park area in Pulianthope.

Satlin briefly played football with the youngsters at the new football ground.

Earlier in the year, Chennai also got a Poligras Paris GT zero hockey turf for the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023. The turf was also successfully used during the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela which was held earlier this year in January.

