By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 July 2024, 08:56 PM

Tamil writer Sivashankari selected for 'Viswambhara' national award

Hyderabad: Well-known Tamil writer Sivashankari has been selected to be bestowed with ‘Vishwambhara’ Dr. C Narayana Reddy National Literary Award-2024.

In recognition of her contribution to the field of literature, Sivashankari will be honoured with a cash prize of Rs.5 lakh, a memento and a shawl, according to a press release issued by Sushila Narayana Reddy, Trust President, C.Ganga and General Secretary, Dr. J. Chennaiah here on Thursday.

The recipient of the prestigious Saraswati Samman Award, Sivashankari, will receive the ‘Vishwambhara’ award during Dr. C. Narayana Reddy’s 93rd birth anniversary celebrations at Ravindra Bharati in Hyderabad on July 29. The Chief Minister A.Revanth Reddy will be the chief guest while the Culture Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao and Government whip Adi Srinivas will be distinguished guests.

The Chennai-based Sivashankari has penned 36 novels, 48 mini-novels (navalikas), 150 stories, 15 travelogues, 7 volumes of essays, 4 research papers and two biographies in Tamil.

Following Dr. C. Narayana Reddy’s custom of celebrating every birthday as the birthday of his new book, this time his collection of poems ‘Samanvitham’ will be released on the same day, Ganga and Dr Chennaiah said.