Tanker bookings in Hyderabad rise by 1.67 lakh trips by April 22

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 April 2024, 08:30 PM

Hyderabad: With summer season in full swing, demand for water tankers has increased in Hyderabad. While in the entire month of March, over 1.68 lakh water tanker trips were taken-up, this month i.e. in Just 22 days (April 22), the Water Board already has recorded 1.67 lakh trips of water tankers.

To meet the rising demand, the Water Board has also added additional tankers to its fleet. While there were 613 tankers by the end of March, it has now increased to 816. There are plans to secure more tankers in the future if necessary.

Reviewing the summer operations and tanker management with senior officials on Tuesday, Water Board MD Sudarshan Reddy pushed for reducing tanker delivery time to 12 hours. He further directed officials to prepare concrete plans for the next two months.

Moreover, Reddy ordered to solve the problems related to the supply of fresh water and contaminated water immediately and suggested focusing on sewage water management.