Tanush, Mallika grab top honours at OU Inter-College Cross Country Championships

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 January 2024, 10:15 PM

Team championships men's winners University College of PE. Osmania University on Sunday.

Hyderabad: P Tanush of SP College and M Mallika of Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Degree College, Mahendra Hills sealed top spot in the men’s and women’s 10 km events of the OU Inter-College Cross Country Championships organised by University College of Physical Education, Osmania University held at UCPE, Osmania University on Sunday.

Tanush with a timing of 31:30.3s clinched the title ahead of Loyola College’s Rohith Reddy and Nizam College’s T Rajesh.

In the women’s event, Mallika with a timing of 39:11.7s finished ahead of T Nandini of Tribal Welfare College, Medak and N Anusha of TSWRDC, Mahendra Hills, who finished in second and third places respectively.

In the team championship, host University College of PE Osmania University with 55 points and Tribal Welfare College, Medak with 26 points emerged winners in men’s and women’s categories.

Results: Men’s: 10 km: 1. P Tanush (SP College) (31:30.3s), 2. Rohith Reddy (Loyola) (31:31.6s), 3. T Rajesh (Nizam College) (31:39.6); Womens: 1. M Mallika (TSWRDC, Mahendra Hills) (39:11.7s), 2. T Nandini (Tribal Welfare College, Medak) (43:24.5s), 3. N Anusha (TSWRDC, Mahendra Hills) (47:022.4); Team Championship: Mens: 1. University College of PE Osmania University (55), 2. Siddartha College of PE, Ibrahimpatnam (57), 3. AV College (88); Womens: 1. Tribal Welfare College, Medak (26), 2. GDC Begumpet (46), 3. St Anns College for Women, Mehdipatnam (69).