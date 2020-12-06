Task Force raids on gambling den, four held in Warangal

By | Published: 11:02 pm

Warangal Urban: The Task Force team raided the house of one Bolla Sathish at Pothananagar in Warangal city under the limits of Matwada police station and apprehended four persons for gambling on Sunday. The police also seized Rs 11,400 cash, playing cards and three mobile phones from them.

The accused were identified as Bolla Sathish, Chiluveru Swamy, Pallaboina Ajay and Valugu Vinay of Pothananagar. It is said that Bolla Sathish was organising the illegal gambling activity. “After completion of due formalities, the accused and the seized properties were handed over to Sub-Inspector, Matwada PS, for further legal action,” said B Nandi Ram and G Madhu, Inspectors of Task Force, in a press note here on Sunday.

