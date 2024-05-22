Task force teams set up to prevent fake seeds sale in Khammam

Cases would be registered and strict legal action would be taken against anyone who has traded without a license and sold fake seeds.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 May 2024, 08:24 PM

Representataional Image.

Khammam: 21 joint task force teams have been formed with the agricultural, Seeds Corporation and police forces to stop the sale and transportation of fake and spurious seeds, informed Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt.

Those who were booked in the past for selling fake seeds would be under scanner and PD Act would be invoked against them if they caught fake seeds frequently, he warned.

In a statement here on Wednesday he asked farmers to purchase seeds from authorized seeds shops.

Similarly, if seeds were sold loosely without the company name and bills, the farmers should inform either agriculture officials or police.

The task force teams would conduct inspections in the seeds shops and warehouses, in the border areas to prevent fake seeds entering the district from other States, Dutt said.

Similarly, Kothagudem SP B Rohith Raju said that a special vigilance system was put in place in coordination with the agricultural officials throughout the district. Police officers were told to carry out inspections at seeds under their jurisdiction.

Awareness programmes would be organised for farmers under each police station limits to make them use seeds from government approved companies.

Surprise inspections would be conducted and mobile check posts would be set up to prevent the menace of fake and spurious feeds, he added.