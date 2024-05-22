In separate incidents, fish raised in two tanks poisoned in Asifabad

In the first instance, the unidentified persons mixed a toxic chemical in the tank in which fish was being grown by one Thalandi Balaram at Andugulaguda village, leading to the death of around two quintals of fish.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 May 2024, 07:56 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: In two separate incidents, unidentified persons poisoned fish reared in two irrigation tanks on Wednesday. In the first instance, the unidentified persons mixed a toxic chemical in the tank in which fish was being grown by one Thalandi Balaram at Andugulaguda village, leading to the death of around two quintals of fish. The value of the loss was estimated to be Rs 1 lakh. However, Balaram did not lodge a complaint with police.

In the second incident, miscreants dropped some poison in a tank in which local fishermen were rearing fish at Mogad Dhagad village on Tuesday. The incident came to light on Wednesday. The value of the loss was assessed to be Rs 1 lakh. Erma Sudhakar, a fisherman lodged a complaint with police. A case was registered and investigations were underway.