Thursday, Oct 5, 2023
Home | India | Tata Steel Arm Tcil Gets Rs 40 Cr Tax Penalty Notice

Tata Steel arm TCIL gets Rs 40 cr tax penalty notice

The said demand order is presently pending appeal before the Commissioner of Commercial taxes, Ranchi, Tata Steel said in a regulatory filing

By PTI
Published Date - 10:48 PM, Thu - 5 October 23
Tata Steel arm TCIL gets Rs 40 cr tax penalty notice

New Delhi: Tata Steel on Thursday said its subsidiary Tinplate Company of India Limited (TCIL) has received a tax notice, imposing a penalty of about Rs 40 lakhs in connection with a demand order pertaining to the 2016-17 fiscal.

“The said demand order is presently pending appeal before the Commissioner of Commercial taxes, Ranchi,” Tata Steel said in a regulatory filing.

TCIL on October 4, 2023, received an order from the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Jamshedpur Circle, Jamshedpur, imposing a penalty of approximately Rs 3,986.78 lakh on TCIL in connection with an earlier demand order from Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Jamshedpur, pertaining to FY 2016-17, it said.

Domestic steel major Tata Steel owns a majority stake in Kolkata-headquartered TCIL, a tinplate producer.

From its plant in Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), TCIL caters to 40 per cent of the overall domestic market and exports 15-20 per cent of its sales to different geographies across the world.

Related News

Latest News