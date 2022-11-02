TBI, TiE Grad and TiE Women sign MoU to provide platform for student, faculty innovators

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:10 PM, Wed - 2 November 22

TiE representatives have also informed about the forthcoming TiE Global Summit being scheduled from December 12-14 TiE representatives have also informed about the forthcoming TiE Global Summit being scheduled from December 12-14

Hyderabad: Osmania Technology Business Incubator (TBI), Osmania University, and TiE Grad and TiE Women have signed a Memorandum of Understanding here on Wednesday.

“There is great opportunity to provide the much needed platform to prospective student and faculty innovators, and the agreement of collaboration between Osmania TBI and TiE is one right step in this direction,” OU Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder said.

The agreements were signed by Prof. C. Srinivasulu, Director OsmaniaTBI and Dr. V. Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Chairman TiE Grad and. Rashida Adenwala, Vice President TiE, in the presence of Prof. P. Laxminarayana Registrar, Prof. B. Reddya Naik OSD to VC, Dr. Balaji Bhairavabatla – TiE Director, Dr. Nandita Sethi, TiE Women Co Chair, Dr Vijay Devarakonda and K Sudhakar Rao Directors Osmania Foundation.

TiE representatives have also informed about the forthcoming TiE Global Summit being scheduled from December 12-14, and invited the start-ups to participate in the same as it will provide great opportunities for them to connect with mentors, investors, unicorns and also have access to master classes being conducted by domain experts.