Osmania University receives World’s Best Brand 2022 award

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:40 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Osmania University Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder on Friday received the ‘WCRC Leaders Asia, World’s Best Brand 2022 award – Osmania University’ at House of Lords, London, UK. The OU was selected based on the primary and secondary research data based on media reports and interviews with the stakeholders of the University.

“It is an honour and proud moment for me to represent the OU and receive the prestigious award on behalf of all the stakeholders of the university,” Prof. Ravinder said.

The OU Vice Chancellor also met Lord Karan Faridoon Bilimoria CBE, DL, FCA, a member of parliament, life peer in the UK House of Lords, and Chancellor of the University of Birmingham, UK. Baron Bilimoria is an alumnus of the OU.

Prof. Ravinder also discussed the possibilities of taking up the research and academic collaboration between Osmania University and University of Birmingham, and extended an invitation to Lord Karan Bilimoria to the global alumni meet 2023 scheduled in early January next year.