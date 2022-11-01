OU invites applications for admissions to Diploma in Radiological Physics

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) on Tuesday invited applications for the entrance test, scheduled to be held on December 18, for admissions to Diploma in Radiological Physics course for the academic year 2022-23. The course is offered by department of Physics, OU, in collaboration with certain hospitals in Hyderabad.

Candidates with MSc in Physics/Nuclear Physics or equivalent course with at least 60 per cent marks are eligible to apply from November 2 to 22. With a late fee of Rs.500, the applications can be submitted up to 4 pm on November 30. For a detailed notification and other information, interested students can visit the website www.ouadmissions.com or www.osmania.ac.in.