TCA Nizamabad T20 league: Faisal’s five-wicket haul guides PCA CC to victory

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:05 PM, Sat - 12 November 22

Faisal Khan snared five wickets for 20 while Zohaib Meraj scored an unbeaten half-century to guide PCA CC to a massive 10-wicket win

Hyderabad: Faisal Khan snared five wickets for 20 while Zohaib Meraj scored an unbeaten half-century to guide PCA CC to a massive 10-wicket win over Bigala in the Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) Nizamabad District Seniors T20 League held at the Shailaja Grounds, Nizamabad on Saturday.

Faisal Khan restricted Bigala XI to 112/8 in 18 overs. Sampath Goud’s (52) half-century went in vain. In response, Zohaib Meraj hit unbeaten 62 while Asif Ali scored 26 not out to guide the side to home.

In another match, Praveen Kumar scalped three as MCC XI defeated Jimmy XI by 60 runs. For Jimmy, V V Laxman and Prabha picked-up four and three wickets respectively.

Brief Scores: Bigala XI 112/8 in 18 Overs (Sampath Goud 52, Sai 22, Faisal Khan 5/20) lost to PCA CC 113/0 in 12.2 overs (Zohaib Meraj 62no, Asif Ali 26no); MCC XI 139/8 in 18 Overs (Rupinder Singh 56, Sajid 31, V V Laxman 4/20, Prabha 3/22) bt Jimmy XI 79/9 in 15.2 Overs (Praveen Kumar 3/11); TCA Seniors Inter-Districts One Day League: Mancherial 151 in 27.4 Overs (A Shithikanta 37, Shiva Teja 4/18) bt Asifabad 110 in 28.2 Overs (Shiva Teja 28, A Sanjeev 5/42).