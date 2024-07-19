First phase loan waiver roll out: Complaints of non-waiver galore from all districts of Telangana

Farmers failing to get considered in the first phase remittances, took up their issues with the branch heads of their respective banks.

A huge number of farmers thronged APGVB Bank, Pulluru in Siddipet district to enquire about loan waiver on Friday.

Hyderabad: Complaints poured in a big way in almost all the districts, as many farmers found their names missing in the list of beneficiaries of the loan waiver, which began on Thursday. The administration in different districts opened help desks on Friday to resolve complaints in respect of loan waiver after the first phase roll out.

Farmers failing to get considered in the first phase remittances, took up their issues with the branch heads of their respective banks. They were not part of the celebrations organised at the district headquarters and mandal centres on the occasion.

All the 21 Rythu Vedikas in Khammam, received a large number of such complaints and a majority of them were related to the waiver by the District Cooperative Central Bank. Some 59,000 accounts with an outstanding of less than Rs 1 lakh received a waiver of Rs 264 crores in the district.

In Medak district, the collector has directed the banks to respond to such grievances immediately and help resolve them within a month’s time. In all, 45,882 farmers received a loan waiver amounting to Rs 241.82 crores. The farmers who did not figure in the list of beneficiaries were asked to approach the banks concerned.

In Nizamabad district, in all 44,465 farmers with a loan outstanding of less than Rs 1 lakh received the waiver benefit in the first phase. Banks concerned, tasked to address the grievances of farmers, received a large number of complaints. In Warangal district, an amount of Rs 134.2 crore was remitted to 26,389 loans accounts of the farmers. A help desk was set up on Friday to address issues related to omissions in the waiver process.

Such farmers can represent their cases to the officials concerned and a toll free number (18004253434) was provided for the purpose. In Suryapet district, omissions are said to be galore. The farmers have been making a beeline to the banks concerned. In Bhadradri Kothagudem, some 28,018 farmers figured in the list of waiver beneficiaries. A help desk was set up to look into the complaints of non-waiver.