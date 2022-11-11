Naseem bowls Ilyas XI to victory at TCA Nizamabad T20 league

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:37 PM, Fri - 11 November 22

Hyderabad: Abdul Naseem scalped four wickets for 20 as his side Ilyas XI defeated Warriors XI by 10 runs in the Telangana Cricket Association’s Nizamabad District Senior T20 League at the Shailaja Grounds, Nizamabad on Friday.

In the inter-district one-day league at Bellampally, Ghargav Nissy scored 95 runs as Mancheriyal downed Bellampally by 182 runs.



Brief Scores: Ilyas XI 125 in 14.5 overs (Zuber Ahmed 42; Md Ilyas 3/35) bt Warriors XI 115/7 in 18 overs (Abdul Naseem 4/20); ANCC 124/6 in 16 overs (Mohammed Taufeeq 49) bt Rising Star CC 110/9 In 16 overs (Rehan 28; Sarfaraz 3/19);

At Bellampally: Mancheriyal 378/8 in 40 overs (Bhargav Nissy 95, Sushanth K 74, Sai Reddy 70, Md Hurair 62 not out) bt Bellampally 196 in 30.1 overs( M Sai Kiran 40; Ganesh 3/39).