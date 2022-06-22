TDL T20 cricket tournament: Medak emerge champion in finals

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:36 PM, Wed - 22 June 22

Hyderabad: Medak district team defeated Mahabubnagar in the final of the J Jagan Mohan Rao Memorial TDL T20 cricket tournament held at the Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) grounds, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman, B Vinod Kumar presented trophies and cash prizes of Rs 1.5 Lakh and RS 75,000 for the winners and runners-up respectively.

Karimnagar District Cricket Association president, V Agam Rao, secretary Muralidhar Rao, MLRIT secretary, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy and others were present on the occasion.

The tournament was started 13 days ago in Karimnagar. 32 league matches were conducted in Warangal, Siddipet and Shadnagar. The final match was conducted in the Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology grounds in Hyderabad.