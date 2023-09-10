TDP spokesperson criticizes Andhra Govt for Chandrababu’s arrest

TDP Spokesperson Criticizes Andhra Govt for Chandrababu's Arrest, Calls it Reflective of YSRCP Mentality

By ANI Updated On - 12:48 PM, Sun - 10 September 23

Photo: ANI

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national spokesperson Prem Kumar Jain on Sunday said that the arrest of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu shows the “mentality” of Jagan Mohan Reddy government and also an indication that the YSRCP is going to be ousted from the power in the next elections.

Talking to ANI, Jain said that the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRPC), which itself is accused of ‘looting’ Rs 44000 crore, is alleging Chandrababu of corruption, who was not even served with an arrest warrant in the 45 years of his political career.

“The way Chandrababu was arrested amid tight security forces, is a defeat of YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy and the way protests were held across the state against his arrest, shows how popular Chandrababu is.

There was not a single accusation in his 45 years of political career nor he was served with an arrest warrant. Arresting him without providing proper information shows the mentality of the YSRCP government. YSRCP itself is accused of looting Rs 44000 cr. The government of sand mafia and land mafia is now accusing Chandrababu,” Jain told ANI.

He further said that the TDP has called for a hunger strike against the arrest of its chief across the state.

“Today, we have organised hunger-strike across the state wherein party workers, supporters and leaders will take part in huge numbers,” he added.

Chandrababu Naidu was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with an alleged Rs 371 crore scam in the AP Skill Development Corporation during 2014-2019.

He was produced before a court in Vijayawada on Sunday morning.

Naidu was brought to the court of the Third Additional Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge for Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) cases by the CID early on Sunday amid tight security.

He was also questioned for nearly 10 hours at the Special Investigation Team (SIT) office.

The CID has submitted a remand application before the court while Naidu’s lawyers have sought that the plea be rejected.

The CID has alleged that Naidu is the primary accused in the case, allegedly involving Rs 371 crore of government funds that were transferred to shell companies during the TDP’s rule in the state.

It has submitted in its remand report that Naidu is the chief architect and conspirator of the alleged scam and that he indulged in a criminal conspiracy with the intention of fraudulent misappropriation or otherwise conversion for own use, disposal of property which was under the control of a public servant, besides engaging in cheating, forging documents, and destroying evidence

As per the CID, the investigation has revealed serious irregularities such as before any expenditure by private entities, the then state government provided an advance of Rs 371 crores, representing the entire 10 per cent commitment by the government.

Most of the money advanced by the government was diverted to shell companies through fake invoices, with no actual delivery or sale of the items mentioned in the invoices, CID officials said.

In its remand report, the CID has said that according to the investigation so far, the total amount spent by private entities on six skill development clusters is sourced exclusively from funds advanced by the Government of AP and AP Skill Development Center, totalling Rs 371 crores.