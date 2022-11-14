Teach for Change celebrates Children’s Day with students at government schools

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:24 PM, Mon - 14 November 22

Hyderabad: As part of the Children’s Day celebrations in the city, a few non-governmental organisations have reached out to government schools to hold events for children. ‘Teach for Change’ has organised various activities and fun-filled events across many government schools, through the months of October and November, to engage the children from classes III to IX.

Competitions for singing, dancing, painting and spell bee were held at various schools. Children have not only participated with enthusiasm but also won big in these contests. The winners were awarded certificates and prizes such as school bags, water bottles, and stationery supplies.

As part of the Children’s Day campaign, TFC team comprising Shaik Ayoob, Dileep, Maithili, and Chandrika visited a few schools and given away prizes to the winners.

Prizes and certificates were also sent to other cities and schools across South India, which are being distributed by TFC teams, including field officers and volunteers, at the respective places.