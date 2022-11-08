Wonderla announces special offer on Children’s Day for those who dress up as kids

Hyderabad: Wonderla Holidays extends a special offer on Children’s Day where teenagers, adults, or grown-ups coming to Wonderla parks dressed as kids can avail child tickets from November 12 to 14.
Visitors will be eligible for a child ticket if they are wearing school uniforms and carrying school/kids’ properties like water bottle, school bag (old style), lollipop candy, etc.
“Children are extremely special for us which is why we thought of developing a special offer for adults who keeps the child in them alive. Through this activity, we would like adults to come and celebrate the child within them and as a token of our appreciation, we will extend discounted tickets,” said Arun K Chittilappilly, Managing Director, Wonderla Holidays.
Further details can be checked at https://www.wonderla.com/offers/childrens-day-offer.html