| Wonderla Announces Special Offer On Childrens Day For Those Who Dress Up As Kids

Wonderla announces special offer on Children’s Day for those who dress up as kids

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:12 PM, Tue - 8 November 22

Visitors will be eligible for a child ticket if they are wearing school uniforms and carrying school/kids' properties like water bottle, school bag (old style), lollipop candy, etc.

Hyderabad: Wonderla Holidays extends a special offer on Children’s Day where teenagers, adults, or grown-ups coming to Wonderla parks dressed as kids can avail child tickets from November 12 to 14.

Visitors will be eligible for a child ticket if they are wearing school uniforms and carrying school/kids’ properties like water bottle, school bag (old style), lollipop candy, etc.

Also Read Hyderabad: Visit Wonderla by TSRTC bus to avail special offer

“Children are extremely special for us which is why we thought of developing a special offer for adults who keeps the child in them alive. Through this activity, we would like adults to come and celebrate the child within them and as a token of our appreciation, we will extend discounted tickets,” said Arun K Chittilappilly, Managing Director, Wonderla Holidays.

Further details can be checked at https://www.wonderla.com/offers/childrens-day-offer.html