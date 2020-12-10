Teacher from Warangal goes all out to help the needy

Ashoka Chary, who finished his Class X in 1991-92, embarked on the journey of helping the needy since 2013 with the assistance of his 10th grade batch-mates

By | Published: 12:18 am

Warangal Rural: Rachakonda Ashoka Chary, an Assistant Headmaster with the Rural Development Foundation’s High School, Kalleda village in Parvathagiri mandal in the district, is not only igniting young minds to reach their goals in life, but also educating the masses besides working for the development of his native village Mecharajupally of Nellikuduru mandal in Mahabubabad district.

Ashoka Chary, who finished his 10th Class in 1991-92, embarked on the journey of helping the needy with the assistance of his 10th grade batch-mates Kurapati Vijay Kumar, Kutikanti Srinivasulu, and Munjampally Devender in 2013. “We thought of developing our school in the village first, and as a first step, donated dual desks costing Rs 1.50 lakh to the school. Later, we installed the statue of Saraswati, the Goddess of Education, and Swami Vivekananda. In the third installment, a projector at the cost of Rs 40,000 was provided with the help of Kurapati Vijay Kumar’s friend Ramesh Reddy to taken up digital classes in our government school,” Ashoka Chary told Telangana Today. The old students’ association also got the school building and compound wall painted in different colours to make it attractive.

“With a view to providing safe drinking water and protect people from water-borne diseases, we set up ‘iJal water station’ in 2016 with the help of an international NGO. About 500 families avail the water at this Any Time Water (ATW) plant. The ‘iJal water station’ was recognised as the best water plant in the erstwhile Warangal district. Representatives from the US, Malaysia and Ghana have visited the water plant besides visits by many others including from Delhi and Mumbai,” Ashoka Chary said, adding that they also provided purified drinking water facility at Mecharajupally school for the students.

The association distributed blankets to the needy in the village besides constructing speed-breakers and replacement of old and damaged electricity poles with new ones. “On January 6, 2020, we set up ‘Manam’, an organisation to scale up the philanthropic activities further. During the Covid-19 lockdown, we conducted awareness campaigns among the villagers on steps to be taken to protect themselves from Covid-19. Masks were distributed to 400 families, and villagers were taught how to make homemade sanitizer. Sanitation workers, ASHA workers, attenders, electricity linesmen, community helpers and local policemen were given fruits for building immunity,” he said.

The social activists also distributed medicated soaps to 860 families, including neighbouring ‘thandas’ (tribal settlements). Pamphlets were printed and distributed to all household explaining the precautions to be taken against coronavirus. In recognition of this effort and selfless service provided to villagers, ‘Pranavi Foundation’, Hyderabad, presented a certificate of appreciation to Ashoka Chary. Rotary Club of Banjara Hills (Rotary International District-3150) honoured Ashoka Chary as the Best Teacher award.

“On Wednesday (December 9), we distributed 25 kg of rice and groceries worth Rs 2,000 to 16 BPL families,” Ashoka Chary said, adding that he would continue to strive for the development of the village and thanked his batch-mates and other friends of the school for the support.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .