Teacher murdered in AP, four arrested

The accused had murdered the teacher Egireddi Krishna as he was allegedly creating obstacles for their growth politically.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:04 PM, Sun - 16 July 23

Representational Image

Vizianagaram: Four persons were arrested in connection with the murder of a teacher in the district on Saturday.

Informing this to media persons here on Saturday, District Superintendent of Police Deepika said that the main accused Venkata Naidu, and his men Ganapati, Mohan and Ramaswamy were taken into custody. They had murdered the teacher Egireddi Krishna as he was allegedly creating obstacles for their growth politically, she stated.

Venkata Naidu’s family was involved in construction of government buildings in Vuddavolu village of Terlam mandal in the district and they had borrowed Rs Two crore to invest in the projects. However, they felt that the teacher Krishna was stopping payment of bills and therfore killed him, she disclosed.

“There is rivalry between the main accused Venkata Naidu and teacher Krishna which led to the murder. Both of them were in rival political parties in the past but now shifted to the ruling party,” she said.

Deepika also said that the accused had conducted a recce and murdered him. While Krishna was going to school on his two-wheeler on Saturday morning, they chased him in a big car and hit him. Later, they beat him up with iron rods and killed him, she revealed.

There was tension in the village when the family members of Krishna stormed Venkata Naidu’s house. Police rushed to the spot and took away the accused’s family members through backdoor. The situation in the village was under control, the SP said.