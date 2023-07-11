Woman held for killing daughter in Hyderabad

Published Date - 09:40 PM, Tue - 11 July 23

Hyderabad: The Kushaiguda police solved the death case of Tanvitha (4) reported in early this month, and arrested her mother for allegedly killing her on Tuesday. An extra marital affair led to the murder, police said.

The suspect Kalyani, often had fights with her husband Ramesh over her extra marital affair. Recently, she started staying separately from her husband along with Tanvitha.

Police said Kalyani decided to eliminate Tanvitha, as she thought the latter to be an obstacle to her extramarital affair.

On July 1, when Tanvitha returned from school, she smothered her to death with a pillow. She informed her husband, family members and police that she had died in sleep.

However, based on Ramesh’s suspicion, the police took Kalyani into custody and questioned her, and she confessed to the murder.