Six held for murder in Hyderabad

The arrested persons are Shaik Shahbaz, Shaik Shahnawaz, Shoeib Khan, Mohd Farooq, Syed Akbar and the juvenile.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 April 2024, 07:04 PM

Hyderabad: The Bahadurpura police apprehended six persons including a juvenile for allegedly killing a man following a petty issue between them at Kishanbagh on Monday. The arrested persons are Shaik Shahbaz, Shaik Shahnawaz, Shoeib Khan, Mohd Farooq, Syed Akbar and the juvenile.

According to the police, on April 15, Shoeib instigated Shahbaz and the victim Mohd Khadeer towards a physical altercation.

Also Read Hyderabad: Man caught with explosive material in Medchal

“Shahbaz and Khadeer exchanged blows and on noticing the nuisance local people interfered and dispersed them. Later, feeling humiliated, Shahbaz asked the juvenile to get a knife. He then searched for Khadeer and on finding him near a hotel stabbed him to death with the help of others,” DCP (south) P Sai Chaitanya said.

The police registered a case following the murder and after investigation arrested the six people. All of them are produced before the court and remanded.