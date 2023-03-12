Teachers’ constituency MLC election arrangements in full swing

Police bandobast, adequate infrastructure, drinking water, and ramps for those with special needs are in place at the polling stations ahead of the MLC elections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:17 PM, Sun - 12 March 23

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar teachers’ constituency MLC elections to be held on March 13, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials inspected the poll arrangements.

The GHMC Additional Commissioner for Legal and Revenue wing, Priyanka Ala who has been appointed as the Returning Officer (RO) of the election, inspected the distribution center set up at the GHMC Head Office on Sunday. Issuing instructions to the polling staff, she said the elections will be held from 8 am to 4 pm and added that 12 Sector Control Officers and 29 observers have been appointed.

“Police bandobast, adequate infrastructure, drinking water, and ramps for those with special needs are in place at the polling stations,” she said.

A total of 137 polling stations have been set and 29,720 people have registered themselves as electors for the MLC Teachers’ Constituency election from eight districts.