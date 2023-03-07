Hyderabad: RHS flyover at LB Nagar to open soon

Developed as part of SRDP, it is expected to be thrown open after MLC elections

By Nabinder Bommala Published Date - 07:00 AM, Tue - 7 March 23

The RHS flyover will help commuters avoid the busy junction and traffic signals. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Traffic is all set to further ease on the busy LB Nagar stretch with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) completing the construction of the LB Nagar RHS (right-hand side) flyover.

Developed as part of the State government’s ambitious Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), the LB Nagar RHS flyover is expected to be thrown open after the MLC elections.

“The inauguration of the LB Nagar RHS flyover has been halted due to the MLC election notification,” a GHMC official, said.

The LB Nagar RHS flyover, which is 960 metres long and 12 meters wide, is a unidirectional facility and is equipped with three lanes. The benefits of the project include hassle-free commutes for people travelling to Hayathnagar, Vanasthalipuram and other areas in LB Nagar via LB Nagar Junction.

“Once the flyover is inaugurated, people can avoid the busy LB Nagar junction and traffic signals, and travel directly to the colonies in LB Nagar,” the official.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Chairman, Musi Riverfront Development Corporation (MRDC) and LB Nagar MLA D Sudheer Reddy said the plan is to inaugurate the facility on a trial basis.

Thanking Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao, Sudheer Reddy said in terms of infrastructure, in the last few years, LB Nagar constituency has undergone a major transformation. In the last few years, as part of SRDP projects, the LB Nagar constituency witnessed the construction of flyovers at Nagole, Kamineni Hospital, and Bairamalguda besides the Chintalkunta underpass among other projects, he said.

Residents of LB Nagar also said commuting woes have drastically reduced due to the series of developmental works taken up in the last eight years and they are looking forward to the inauguration of the LB Nagar RHS flyover.

“This flyover will be useful for scores of people like me. We can skip the busy LB Nagar Junction and traffic signals to reach Hayathnagar, Vanasthalipuram and other residential localities in LB Nagar. The flyovers and underpasses in our area have drastically reduced the commute time and distance,” said Sai Raj from Alkapuri Colony, Kothapet.