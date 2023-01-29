Teachers of this school in Telangana don uniform to inspire students

Teachers wearing uniforms, conduct the morning assembly for students at Katrapalli Upper Primary School in Huzurabad

Karimnagar: Students attending classes wearing uniforms are a regular sight everywhere. But in this school in Huzurabad, teachers are also wearing uniforms to school.

The move was to motivate students to wear uniforms, according to teachers of the Katrapalli Upper Primary School in Huzurabad mandal.

When the school resumed functioning for the academic year 2022-23, students started attending classes without wearing uniforms, despite repeated reminders by the staff against wearing colour dresses.

It was then that the teachers came up with the idea of motivating the students to wear uniforms by themselves wearing uniforms. And instead of normal dresses, teachers began coming to school wearing uniform light sky blue shirts and navy blue trousers.

The move worked. And now, students are wearing uniforms, with 106 students, including 54 boys and 52 girls, attending classes in uniform.

Speaking to Telangana Today, school headmaster S Praveen Kumar said that to inspire the students, they had decided to follow a dress code instead of wearing different dresses.

Moreover, there would be a change in the attitude of the students if all teachers attended school in similar dress.

On the other hand, the teachers are also trying to help the students understand lessons better, with two laptops being used to show YouTube videos on different subjects.

This is done after explaining the lessons in the textbooks, with the same chapters explained once again with the help of YouTube videos.