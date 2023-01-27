Telangana govt spending huge amounts of funds to develop infra in schools: Puvvada

State government has been developing infrastructure in government schools in Telangana by spending huge amounts of funds

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:11 PM, Fri - 27 January 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar inaugurated additional classrooms at ZPHS at Patarlapadu village in Khammam district on Friday.

Khammam: The State government has been developing infrastructure in government schools in Telangana by spending huge amounts of funds, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

He along with Khammam MP Nama Nageshwar Rao and ZP chairman L Kamal Raj inaugurated additional classrooms built at Patarlapadu village of Chintakani mandal in the district on Friday. The Panchayat Raj engineering wing built the classrooms at a cost of Rs 34 lakh.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion the minister said the Telangana government aims to spend around Rs 3000 crore on infrastructure development in government schools under ‘Mana Ooru Mana Badi‘ programme in the State.

The schools would be given a facelift with infrastructure development in as many as 9123 schools in this financial year. The government was planning to make funds allocation in the next budget, Ajay Kumar noted.

Steps like construction of additional classrooms, digital classrooms, electrification, improving sanitation conditions and introduction of English medium instruction in all government schools were being taken to offer corporate level education to students from poorer sections, he said.

MP Nageshwar Rao stated that the previous governments have neglected the education sector but the BRS government had given importance to education and embarked on Mana Ooru Mana Badi to strengthen the public education system.

Later the minister, the MP and the ZP chairman handed over units to Dalit Bandhu scheme beneficiaries in Chintakani mandal. They appealed to the beneficiaries to run the units they were given successfully to grow economically and to provide employment to a few others.

Minister Ajay Kumar stated that Dalit Bandhu has been brightening up the lives of poor dalits. The dalits in Chintakani were fortunate as the government decided to implement the scheme on saturation mode benefitting as many as 3462 dalits in the mandal.

He lauded the District Collector VP Gautham for effectively implementing the scheme in the mandal. Seeds Corporation chairman K Koteshwar Rao. DCC Bank chairman K Nagabhushanam, additional Collector Snehalatha Mogili and others were present.