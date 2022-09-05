Teachers have key role to play in building better society: Jagadish Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:47 PM, Mon - 5 September 22

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy felicitating best teacher awardees at Teachers’ day celebrations in Suryapet on Monday. Teaching is one of the most respectable professions in the world, said Jagadish Reddy.

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Monday said the teachers have a key role in building a good society by instilling moral values in the children.

Distributing awards to best teachers at Teachers’ Day celebrations here, Jagadish Reddy said that teachers should lead their lives like inspirational to others. Majority of the students would consider their teachers as role model in their life. Teachers are also opinion builders in the society as people would respect and trust their words. In addition to teaching lessons to the students in the classrooms, the teachers should contribute their might for a better society, he added. They should strive to inculcate moral values in the people, he added. Teaching is one of the most respectable professions in the world, he added.

Stating education is key for development of the society, he said that the teachers should identify the skills and creativity in the students and encourage them. It would pave way for bright future of the children, he said. He stated that the country has achieved progress in science and technology as the scientific zeal in the students has been encouraged by the teachers and science institutions.

Earlier, he has also felicitated best teacher awardees.

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Suryapet municipal councilor Perumalla Annapurna and others were also present.