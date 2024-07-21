Teak timber worth Rs 3.70 lakh seized in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 July 2024, 06:30 PM

Kotapalli forest department seized 20 teak timber logs smuggled by unknown persons on the banks of Pranahita river at Janagama village in Kotapalli mandal on Sunday.

Mancherial: Officials of the forest department seized 20 teak timber logs smuggled by unknown persons on the banks of Pranahita river at Janagama village in Kotapalli mandal on Sunday. The value of the logs was assessed to be Rs 3.70 lakh.

Kotapalli Forest Range Officer R Ravi said that teak logs smuggled by some known persons and kept the logs ready for shifting to another place were seized from shores of the river, following a tip. A case was registered. Investigations got underway.

Forest officials suspected that the timber belonged to neighboring Maharashtra and smugglers brought it to Telangana by crossing the river.

Forest Beat Officers D Ravinder, K Laxman, Nadeemuddin, J Satyanarayana, N Naresh, base camp staffers J Srinivas, J Sampath, A Ashok, V Sagar, SK Nawaj and K Chiranjeevi took part in the operation.