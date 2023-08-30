| Team Indian Arrives In Colombo To Take Part In Asia Cup 2023

India will play its first match on September 2 against Pakistan at Pallakelle Cricket Stadium, Kandy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:38 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Hyderabad: The much awaited Asia Cup 2023 has finally kicked off today with Pakistan taking on minnows Nepal. The Indian cricket team, practising in training camp in Alur till yesterday, arrived at the Colombo Airport on Wednesday morning.

Cricket fans in Sri Lanka took to social media sites to post the visuals of the same.

This year’s Asia Cup is being held in Sri Lanka, with matches also played in Pakistan.

In today’s opening match between Pakistan and Nepal, Men in Green’s team won the toss and chose to bat first against Nepal.

Team India landed in Colombo. A small glimpse of Rohit Sharma. pic.twitter.com/4Ivzb65Oo0 — Aru💫 (@Aru_Ro45) August 30, 2023