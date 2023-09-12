Tuesday, Sep 12, 2023
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 05:47 PM, Tue - 12 September 23
Team India’s poolside celebrations after beating Pakistan

Hyderabad: Team India secured a big win in the 2023 Asia Cup, defeating Pakistan by a whopping 228 runs in their first Super 4 match on Monday.

The team is celebrating this victory with great joy. After the match, Indian cricketers like Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and others were spotted relaxing by the hotel’s swimming pool.

In a fun moment, Kohli, Rohit, and Jadeja even showed off their dance moves by the pool. This video has been shared on the social media accounts of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and is currently trending.

