Team India’s poolside celebrations after beating Pakistan

The team is celebrating this victory with great joy. After the match, Indian cricketers like Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and others were spotted relaxing by the hotel's swimming pool.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:47 PM, Tue - 12 September 23

Hyderabad: Team India secured a big win in the 2023 Asia Cup, defeating Pakistan by a whopping 228 runs in their first Super 4 match on Monday.

In a fun moment, Kohli, Rohit, and Jadeja even showed off their dance moves by the pool. This video has been shared on the social media accounts of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and is currently trending.

A memorable victory followed by a much-deserved recovery session ahead of today’s Super 4s encounter 😃👌 Here’s a quick round-up of #TeamIndia‘s remarkable win over Pakistan in Colombo 🎥 🙌#AsiaCup2023 | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/h0n4yeIZbN — BCCI (@BCCI) September 12, 2023