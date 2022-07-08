Team Innovation continuously energizes Goa for one week with terrific parties

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:25 PM, Sat - 9 July 22

Hyderabad: Team Innovation continuously energizes Goa for one week with terrific parties Goa and parties always go hand in hand, and this combination is even spicier when Team Innovation comes into the picture. This media and entertainment company already expanded its territory to Goa during the lockdown period, and now it is bestowing the state with the most marvellous events and acts. Well, did you know that Team Innovation recently did events in Goa for one whole week?

Yes, you read it right! This team knows a thing or two about curating non-stop lively nights. For these Goa events, they collaborated with the most remarkable Hammerzz, The Luxury Night Club, and brought their best artists on stage. Starting from the 20th of June, these were their events: Monday Madness (Ryan Nogar), Turn-up Tuesday (Sahil), Mixtape Wednesday (Sahil), DJ Chetas, Flip Fridays (Madoc), Hammered Saturdays (Jazscape) and What Happens in Goa stays in Goa (Omen).

These events are not just any acts, they are incorporated with the best artists and the best location. Team Innovation is doing a stupefying job by bringing such events. These events definitely gave out a different vibe as all the merrymakers got together to vibe to some brilliant music, groove till they fall, and enjoy each other’s company.

For those who don’t know, Team Innovation is one of the names behind the biggest events that happen in India. They have spread their base in six major cities, viz., Mumbai, Pune, Goa, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Kolkata. Besides these cities in India, Team Innovation has also done international shows in countries like Dubai and Australia. They are slowly taking over all over the world by buoyant events.

This media agency is trusted for the quality of work that it brings to us. Team Innovation has collaborated with artists like AP Dhillon, Honey Singh, B Praak, Darshan Raval, DJ Chetas, Yellow Claw, Harrdy Sandhu, Vini Vici, Lucky Ali, Jubin Nautiyal, and Farhan Akhtar.