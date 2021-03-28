Team Origins stays at the top of Hyderabad Premier Golf League

In the day’s play, Civet Rangers took the second spot with 211 points while Team Swans (210.25) and Team King’s Warriors (210) finished third and fourth respectively

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:20 pm

Hyderabad: Team Benelli Raiders took the top spot in the fourth round with 211.50 but Team Origins retained the overall lead with 710.38 points in the ongoing Hyderabad Premier Golf League, at the Hyderabad Golf Club on Sunday.

In the day’s play, Civet Rangers took the second spot with 211 points while Team Swans (210.25) and Team King’s Warriors (210) finished third and fourth respectively.

Individual Round: 1. Sanketh Kondur (Markenzo Rairways), 2. Sanjay Pulla Reddy (Sharkies), 3. G L Siva Reddy (Civet Rangers), 4. CS Rama Rao (Synthokem Swing Kings), 5. Chakravarthi Akiri (Benelli Raiders).

