Vedant, Abhisheka triumph

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 June 2024, 09:47 PM

Hyderabad: Vedant Patel and Abhisheka Shannon won men’s and women’s titles in the NMDC Telangana Squash Open at Hyderabad Golf Club on Sunday. In the men’s final, Vedant beat Vaibhav Chauhan 11-5, 12-10, 11-9 to win the men’s title.

RESULTS: FINAL: Men: Vedant Patel bt Vaibhav Chauhan: 11-5, 12-10, 11-9; Women: Abhisheka Shannon bt Aradhya Porwal 11-7, 6-11, 11-9, 11-6; U-19: Boys: Avlokit bt Meyappan 11-2, 11-0, 11-7; U-17: Girls: Sehar bt Diva Shah 11-9, 11-5, 13-11, 11-5; Boys: Vedant bt Ishan 11-6, 11-7, 11-9; U-15: Girls: Saanvi Kalanki bt Ahana Singh 11-7, 11-8, 7-11, 11-1; Boys: Shreyansh Jha bt Joel 11-4, 11- 4, 11-5; U-13: Girls: Aarna Dwivedi bt Shanaya Roy 11-6, 11-6, 7-11, 11-7; Boys: Akshat singhal bt Advit 10-12, 11-6, 11-7, 19-17; U-11: Girls: Arunima Chaubey bt Akshara Makhija 12-10, 16-14, 11-6; Boys: Thanuj Reddy bt Aram Arambhan 11-6, 11-6, 11-6.