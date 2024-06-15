Vedant enters Squash Open final

15 June 2024

Hyderabad: Vedant Patel entered the final of the men’s category of the NMDC Telangana Squash Open at Game point HiTech and Hyderabad Golf Club on Saturday.

In the semifinal clash, Vedant beat Gurveer Singh 11-9, 11-3, 11-3.

Results: Semifinals: Men: Vedant Patel bt Gurveer Singh 11-9, 11-3, 11-3; Vaibhav Chauhan bt Vedansh Kushwaha 11-8, 11-5, 9-11, 11-6; Women: Aradhya Porwal bt V Deepika 9-11, 7-11, 11-6, 12-10, 11-6; Abhisheka Shannon bt Aryaa Dwivedi 12-10, 11-3, 10-12, 13-11; U-17: Boys: Vedant bt Varun Shah 12-10, 12-10, 3-11, 4-11, 11-6; Ishaan bt Meyyappan 9-11, 4-11, 12-10, 11-6, 11-6; Girls: Diva Shah bt Aelina Shah 11-6, 11-8, 11-6; Sehar bt Eesha 10-12, 4-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-5.