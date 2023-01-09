Teaser of Disney+Hotstar Specials’ ‘Anger Tales’ out

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:49 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Hyderabad: Talented actors Venkatesh Maha, Suhas, Ravindra Vijay, Bindu Madhavi, Phani Acharya, Tarun Bhascker, Madonna Sebastian star in an exciting anthology titled ‘Anger Tales’. Directed by Prabhala Tilak, this anthology series is produced by Sreedhar Reddy and Suhas.

Scheduled to stream on Disney+Hotstar specials soon, latest teaser of this series has grabbed attention. The play of the characters Ranga, Pooja, Radha, Giri and others in this anthology seems to be the major highlight.

The story was written by Kartikeya Karedla and Prabhala Tilak, while the cinematography is by Amar Deep, Vinod K Bangari, Venkat R Shakhamuri, AJ Aaron. The series has been edited by Kodati Pawan Kalyan, and music is by Smaran Sri.