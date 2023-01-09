Teaser of Zee5 Original ‘ATM’ unveiled, series to start streaming on January 20

The story of the series is written by Harish Shankar while it is directed by C Chandra Mohan.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:20 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Hyderabad: Zee5 is all set to bring out a new Telugu-language web series, titled ‘ATM’. This Dil Raju production is presented by Shirish and star director Harish Shankar and is produced by Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha, in association with Zee5. The story of the series is written by Harish Shankar while it is directed by C Chandra Mohan.

The exciting teaser of the heist series has just been launched along with the announcement that the series will stream on Zee5 on January 20. The teaser introduces us to the world of the heist drama, headlined by VJ Sunny. Subbaraju plays a significant role. The characters are seemingly driven by self-interests and the treatment is raw and entertaining.

Speaking on the occasion, showrunner Harish Shankar said, “As a director, I have always believed that this genre — heist drama series — has a lot of scope to explore. The portrayal of enigmatic thieves in ‘ATM’ will keep you on the edge of your seat. What sets it apart is its dexterous screenplay, and dramatic scenes and sentimentalities. Without spilling the beans, I would like to call it a bold attempt to blend comedy with a relentless game of cat and mouse. With Zee5 onboard, we are confident the series will be watched by a large audience and enjoyed as well.”

Producer Harshit Reddy thanked the showrunner and said, “Harish Shankar first came up with this idea behind ‘ATM’ and narrated the storyline of four youngsters who are involved in petty thefts getting cornered by some powerful people, only to be made to pull off a multi-crore heist just to stay alive. Did they successfully execute the heist? Did they do it just to save their lives, or do they have any ulterior motives? Will the judiciary and society declare them guilty or innocent? There are so many such layers to the story.”

The cinematography for the series, which has music by Prashanth R Vihari, is handled by Monic Kumar G.

Check out the thrilling teaser here: