Tech adoption massively increased: Google

Hyderabad: Technology and digitization has accelerated massively in the last one year with not just technology companies but even non-technology companies realizing its potential in order to sustain and survive, says Karan Bajwa, MD, Google Cloud India. Speaking at the third and last day of the TiE Global Summit, Bajwa said that many startups and enterprises – both small and large – are adopting and adapting to technology and access to digitization has massively increased.

“In the last 9-10 months, there has been a shift in the way digitization has been embraced and those organisations that always had digitization as an after-thought is making it their main strategy. Technology adoption is massively increasing and in such a scenario, cloud platforms like ours are seeing great traction,” he said.

Bajwa added that Google Cloud has made many changes in their platform in order to help startup sail through the Covid-19 crisis and is building the right ecosystem for startups. “We help startups based on their needs and we look at their stage of evolution and offer them our solution accordingly,” he informed.

