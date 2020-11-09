Tech innovations must reach poor: NITW Director

By | Published: 7:17 pm

Warangal Urban: National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, Director Prof NV Ramana Rao said that the technological innovations must the reach the poor.

Interacting with the participants online after inaugurating a five-day Faculty Development Programme(FDP) programme on “Advances in Biological, Biochemical, Biomedical and Bioenergy” on Monday, he said that the Covid-19 pandemic conveyed an important message that world would never remain the same.

“Traditional teaching and learning inside class room is completely shut down. Online teaching has become a new medium for teaching community. Further, online teaching is only the choice in the current pandemic situation. As online teaching grows, teachers as well as students get familiar with the technology and it’s a centralized teaching with the best teachers,” he added. CCE in charge Dr Raju Bhukya said that the CCE organizing FDPs on the topics related to the cutting edge technologies. Dr Satish Babu, Dr Narsimhulu, Dr Jerold were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .