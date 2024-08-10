Techie who bought narcotic drugs on dark web nabbed in Khammam

The software engineer was nabbed following the inputs provided by the technical wing of Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau, (TGANB) Hyderabad, said a statement from police.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 August 2024, 07:40 PM

The sleuths of RNCC Khammam kept track of the consignment and nabbed the accused red-handed when he received the consignment at his residence on August 8 through speed post.

Khammam: A techie who ordered and received narcotic drugs via the dark web was nabbed here on Saturday. The sleuths of RNCC Khammam with the assistance of Khammam two-town police nabbed the software engineer, who hails from Khammam.

The software engineer was nabbed following the inputs provided by the technical wing of Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau, ( ) Hyderabad, said a statement from police here on Saturday.

The accused had placed an order over dark web July 31, 2024 and paid for the order using crypto currency. The vendor of the said dark web delivered the drug to the customer from Silpukhuri of Assam State through the speed post and shared the consignment number with the accused. The sleuths of RNCC Khammam kept track of the consignment and nabbed the accused red-handed when he received the consignment at his residence on August 8 through speed post. The drug was concealed under brown tape of a newspaper.

Further, the sleuths of RNCC Khammam and the local police probed into the circumstances that led to the software engineer getting addicted to drugs and dealt with him in a humane manner, keeping in mind his future career counselled him and his parents. Police also promised them help from the TGANB to get the said person to come out of the drug menace.

A strict watch would be continued on the dark web to break the drug supply chain and other such chains which were operating clandestinely, the statement stated. The statement from police has not mentioned the name of the person they caught and it was being rumoured on social media that the nabbed person was the son of an advocate in Rotary Nagar in Khammam city.

“On information, the TGNAB technical team was keeping a tab on the consignment and when it reached the software professional, he was caught red-handed,” said Director, TGNAB, Sandeep Shandilya, adding that the man was detained and keeping his career in mind, the TGNAB sent him to counselling.

“A strict watch is being maintained on dark web by the TGNAB technical teams,” warned Sandeep Shandilya.