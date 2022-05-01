Technology, Engineering and Science jobs continue to grow

Published Date - 04:28 PM, Sun - 1 May 22

Hyderabad: Technology and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) fields are still the preferred choice among job seekers and aspirants with job postings in these fields in India seeing a steady increase since 2015. Growing over 38 per cent and 37 per cent respectively, the prominence of Tech and STEM roles have significantly increased since the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

Hyderabad features among the top five cities for Tech and STEM jobs and Bengaluru is the city with the highest number of job postings at 32.5 per cent and as well as job seeker interest at 16 per cent, says a survey findings by Indeed. Pune stood second with 11 per cent in job postings across Tech and STEM and 9.6 per cent and 9.5 per cent for postings and clicks in STEM respectively. Apart from Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai round off the top five cities for Tech and STEM jobs.

The top job role across both Tech and STEM fields is software engineer followed by application developer.

Indeed India head of sales Sashi Kumar said, “the pandemic has quickened the pace of technology adoption creating a huge demand for skilled talent. Interestingly, our data shows that both Tech and STEM jobs are increasing highlighting the fact that the companies have already set the base for the workforce of the future.”

However, Indeed’s data also indicates that the job clicks for Tech and STEM roles have decreased in the last one year which indicates that while demand for these roles continues to soar, there exists a gap in terms of the supply for these jobs.

