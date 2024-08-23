Khammam: Maiden National Space Day celebrated at Priyadarshini College

Khammam: The maiden National Space Day was celebrated at Priyadarshini Institute of Science and Technology for Women in a grand manner here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the college chairman Katepalli Naveen Babu said August 23 was declared as the National Space Day marking the historic success of Chandrayaan-3 mission one year ago on August 23, 2023.

With Vikram’s lunar lander successfully touching the far side of the Moon make India the fourth country to land on the Moon and the first country to reach the South Pole of the Moon, he said, adding it was a proud moment for every Indian.

The college principal B Gopal said the annual celebration recognises India’s significant progress in space research and exploration highlighting the country’s progress made in cutting-edge space technology.

ISRO has introduced Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) activities for organising interactive video sessions with space scientists, facilities for students to present their creative imaginations, virtual museum and space quiz to test their knowledge, he said.

The college academic director Atluri Venkataramana said that the purpose of Space Day was to celebrate human achievements, inspire young women of the country and educate the public about the importance of space exploration. The lunar module models made by the students were displayed.