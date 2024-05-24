Rise in IT jobs across Hyderabad’s tech hubs despite national decline in job postings

| Rise In It Jobs Across Hyderabads Tech Hubs Despite National Decline In Job Postings

Hyderabad is solidifying its status as a major Information Technology (IT) hub, according to data from Indeed, the global hiring platform, which reveals a notable increase in IT job opportunities.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 24 May 2024, 04:19 PM

Hyderabad: Despite a national decline in IT job postings, specific tech hubs like Hyderabad are witnessing substantial growth.

The data, pooled from job postings and job clicks on Indeed’s platform between April 2023 to April 2024 shows a 41.5 per cent surge in IT job postings in Hyderabad, outpacing Bengaluru, which saw a 24 per cent rise. This growth underscores Hyderabad’s increasing allure for IT professionals seeking new opportunities.

Moreover, job seeker interest has surged significantly, with Hyderabad experiencing a 161 per cent increase in job clicks, compared to an 80 per cent rise in Bengaluru, indicating a robust interest among job seekers in Hyderabad’s burgeoning tech sector.

Contrary to this growth, the national landscape for IT jobs has seen a slight downturn. Across the country, IT job postings have declined by 3.6 per cent, reflecting cautious hiring practices by tech companies due to the uncertain global economic climate.

“Software and IT positions seem to be highly sought after, not just by those currently working in the field but also by individuals looking for new career opportunities,” said Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales at Indeed India. “Despite the layoffs, the appeal of IT jobs has risen. This strong interest in IT could also be due to the extensive skill specialization, training, and experience typically necessary for these roles,” he added.

Indeed’s data: Top IT skills currently in demand

* Analysis skills: 5.51%

* Agile methodologies: 5.39 %

* APIs: 4.5%

* JavaScript: 4%

* SQL: 4%