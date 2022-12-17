Technozion events impress participants at NIT Warangal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:54 PM, Sat - 17 December 22

Warangal: Events organised on the second day of the Technozion have impressed the participants at the NITW campus here on Saturday. More than 20 events were conducted, while around 2000 participants attended the events.

The main events which motivated many students towards innovations include the Jahaaz (boat) event, which is one of the major events conducted in technozion’22. Different boat demonstrations were made. Many people have understood different hydra parameters and control transmissions.

‘Eprick’ bikes developed by the alumni of NIT Warangal and had a successful start of creating electric bicycles that could bring major revolutions in low cost traveling.

Many students have interacted and understood their hard times and their motivation towards overcoming and making their dreams come true. They have made their careers inspirational to others. Astro world, a Virtual Realty themed event, helped the participants feel the real presence in space.

Other events like laser maze, Interview prep & Problem solving, workshops on BIM, MATLAB have also received wide applause.