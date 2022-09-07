TEDxHyderabad to hold its annual conference on September 18

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:09 PM, Wed - 7 September 22

The one-day event will welcome 14 plus speakers and performers who will share experiences and remind ourselves and others to be rising constantly to the challenge.

Hyderabad: TEDxHyderabad is back with the 7th edition of its annual conference on September 18 at The Address, Narsingi, Hyderabad.

The one-day event will welcome 14 plus speakers and performers who will share experiences and remind ourselves and others to be rising constantly to the challenge, against all odds, under the theme “Rising”, a press release said. The event has been designed to help communities, organizations, and individuals to spark conversation and connection.

The event line-up includes eminent personalities like Emmanuel Raju, Director of The Copenhagen Centre for Disaster Research (COPE) and an Associate Professor of Disaster Risk Management at the Global Health Section at the University of Copenhagen, Chinnababu Sunkavalli, Robotic Surgical oncologist, Dr. Vyshnavie Sainath an award-winning artist, Nirali Bhatia, Consulting Psychologist & Psychotherapist, Ritesh Bhatia, Cybercrime Investigator and Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Consultant, Abhay Deshpande, Serial Entrepreneur & Founder of Recykal, Shirin Merchant, a pioneer in the field of canine training and behaviour in India, Sabu Cyril, art director and Sqn Ldr Abhai Pratap Singh (Retd.), former fighter pilot who served in the Indian Air Force.

The other prominent personalities include Jocelyn Craugh Zuckerman, a writer, editor and journalist,

Parvinder Singh, musician, dancer, activist, Tinkesh Kaushik, first Asian Triple Amputee to bungee jump and Scuba dive in open waters, and R Sridhar, left-arm spinner who played for Hyderabad in the late 1990s for more than a decade.

TEDxHyderabad tickets are now available for purchase at https://tedxhyderabad.com/rising/